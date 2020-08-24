MediBloc [QRC20] Hits Market Cap of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,656.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.03356777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.02452356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00526840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00779724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00704722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00057986 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

