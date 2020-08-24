MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,765.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.03455856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02475470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00529334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00800209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00684408 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015490 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.