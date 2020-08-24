Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 695,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 646.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAF remained flat at $$133.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

