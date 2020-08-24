Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.43 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Meta token can now be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00047449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00127490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.01670604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00188567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00155987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars.

