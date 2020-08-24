Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 308,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 688,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

