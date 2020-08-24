MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Trading Up 6.7%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 7,586,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,627,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,939.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

