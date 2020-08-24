Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 986,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,224,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

