Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 954,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

