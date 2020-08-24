MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $284,185.36 and $1,519.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.01733016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00154251 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

