Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.30 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004053 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Binance and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $219,225.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

