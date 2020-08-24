Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.38 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $3,583.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00781724 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005171 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 374% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.