Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Achieves $8.97 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 41.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $377.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 178.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00529384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,006,332,747 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

