Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 53% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $445.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00526406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,003,476,834 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

