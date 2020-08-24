MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Up 7%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 459,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,014,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

The stock has a market cap of $456.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,560.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

