Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 87.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

