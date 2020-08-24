NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. NAGA has a market cap of $2.72 million and $2,986.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.05468815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

