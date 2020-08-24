Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.47

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00003991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $3,309.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,665.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.68 or 0.02457492 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00647762 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.