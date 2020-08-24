Namecoin Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $2,858.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,781.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.02480487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00636538 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

