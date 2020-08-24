National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Down 15.9% in July

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 376.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

