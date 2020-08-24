Nebula AI (NBAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,021.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $567,953.27 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,933,756,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.