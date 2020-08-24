Neo Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $18.81 or 0.00161067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, Livecoin and TDAX. Neo has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $414.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.01673580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00189114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidebit, BitForex, Bitbns, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Liquid, Livecoin, BitMart, Ovis, ZB.COM, Upbit, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Exrates, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Switcheo Network, BCEX, Coinrail, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BigONE, Bibox, Huobi, OTCBTC, Binance, COSS, LBank, OKEx, TDAX, Kucoin, Bitinka, Coinnest and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

