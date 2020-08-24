Nestree (EGG) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Nestree has a market cap of $6.88 million and $696,453.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00069713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,562.92 or 0.99193613 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003146 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000630 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,908,974 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

