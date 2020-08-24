Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NMTC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

About Neuroone Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, an early-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology. The company develops cortical and sheet and depth electrode technology to provide continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectroencephalography recording, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

