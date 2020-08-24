Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NMTC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
About Neuroone Medical Technologies
