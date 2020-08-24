NevaCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded up 198.9% against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $42,872.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NevaCoin

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,331,320 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

