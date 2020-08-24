New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,299,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,028. The stock has a market cap of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.