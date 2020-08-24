Newton Price Tops $0.0007 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $476,517.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.01673580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00189114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00161067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

