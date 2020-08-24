Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 702,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,198.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NEXPF stock remained flat at $$17.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

