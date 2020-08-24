NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,393,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,835,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Shares of NEXOF remained flat at $$24.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. NEXON has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

