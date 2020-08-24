Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in July

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 34,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.90. 3,679,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

