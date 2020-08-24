Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $726.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.01726039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00155245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

