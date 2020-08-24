Niobium Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,664.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $911,873.13 and $1,664.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00127490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.01670604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00188567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00155987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

