NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 154.9 days.

Shares of NNGPF remained flat at $$37.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

