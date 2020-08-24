Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 310,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 22.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 33.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 91,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

NMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

