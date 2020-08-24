Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

IVREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IVREF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $8.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.