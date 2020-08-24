NPCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $18,468.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00044798 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.