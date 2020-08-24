Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

NUS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. 318,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

