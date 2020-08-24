Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,901,000 after buying an additional 1,359,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,342,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 9,440.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,485,000.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

