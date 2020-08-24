Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. 720,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,315,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Oil States International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

