Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post sales of $186.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the lowest is $186.00 million. Okta posted sales of $140.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $777.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Okta stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.67. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $5,573,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

