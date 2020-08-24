OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Poloniex, Independent Reserve and B2BX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004188 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Independent Reserve, Coinnest, Koinex, Coinrail, Kucoin, Radar Relay, BitBay, TOPBTC, Crex24, Liqui, Braziliex, OTCBTC, TDAX, Ethfinex, IDCM, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinBene, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, ChaoEX, Livecoin, BitForex, Zebpay, COSS, Tokenomy, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Coinone, Hotbit, IDEX, BigONE, BX Thailand, HitBTC, DigiFinex, BitMart, Cobinhood, Bittrex, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Upbit, C2CX, ZB.COM, Ovis, Neraex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, OKEx, AirSwap, ABCC, B2BX, FCoin, GOPAX, DragonEX, Iquant, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

