One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. 100,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 23.58%. Analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.99%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLP. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

