Ontology (ONT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00007603 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, Indodax and Binance. Ontology has a market cap of $620.43 million and $154.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000905 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,029,877 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, BCEX, BitMart, Hotbit, Indodax, Kucoin, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

