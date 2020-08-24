Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,731 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.41. 8,720,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,748,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

