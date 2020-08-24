Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,806 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.43. The company had a trading volume of 300,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,424. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.94.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,893. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

