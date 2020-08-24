Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,115 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.