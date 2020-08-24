Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 71,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 146,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,357,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

