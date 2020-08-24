Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $19,717,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of ALGN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.08. The company had a trading volume of 623,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,662. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average of $242.53. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

