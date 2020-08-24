Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,958 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

WST traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.67. The company had a trading volume of 649,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,600. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.88. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $279.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

