Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,745 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 567,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,908. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.