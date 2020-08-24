Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,491 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE:UN traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 998,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,563. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

